ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday maintain suspension of the notification related to appointment of PTI leader Abrarul Haq as chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by Dr Saeed Elahi, former chairman of PRCS, and deferred the hearing till December 5 by maintaining stay orders in this matter.

During the hearing, the federation sought time to submit its reply in this connection. The IHC accepted the federation’s plea and granted time to it for submission of its reply

Dr. Elahi adopted in the petition that he was appointed as chairman for a period of three years till March 9, 2020, while appointment of a new chairman before the said date was illegal.

He contended that Haq’s appointment as the PRCS chairman could also create a conflict of interest as he already heads a charity, the Sahara Foundation.

Elahi maintained that he was not served any notice before his removal and was not given any reason for his sacking.

Therefore, he had prayed to the court to set aside the notification relating to the appointment of new chairman issued on November 15 with the approval of President Dr Arif Alvi.