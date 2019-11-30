Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that her party would have been in power if the Results Transmission System (RTS) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) hadn’t failed.

Talking to media here, she said that the country was being ruled by Imran-led ‘mafia’, which had held the parliament, economy, businesses, media and the opposition hostage.

Marriyum told Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would get threats in return for threats.

The PML-N spokesperson said that despite the worst political victimization in the history of Pakistan, exhaustive investigations, illegal detentions and countless appearances in courts and protracted imprisonment, not a single penny of corruption could be proved against party president Shehbaz Sharif and other party leaders. “No reference could be filed against him even after the passage of six months,” she said, and added Shehbaz’s entire business was a family business and everyone related to the business was being arrested. The former information minister asked as to why were the businesses of Sharif family being shut down? “Are they lesser Pakistanis than others,” she asked, and added over 10,000 of ex-employees of Sharifs’ businesses were being denied jobs.

Marriyum explained that Shehbaz does not hold any office in the companies mentioned by NAB. “He does not own any share in these companies nor has he ever drawn any dividends from them,” she claimed, and added, “These companies are private businesses of the Sharif family, which have been operating since 1980s.”

She said the Sharif family had always fulfilled all obligations of the FBR and the SECP.

“This never ending media trial of the Sharif family is the most condemnable public harassment wherein the government institutions malign it without proving anything. This cannot be allowed to go on,” she stressed.

Marriyum requested the media not to air such propaganda without seeking the version and stance of the PML-N.

Demanding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal to take notice of the activities of the bureau officials, she deplored that the anti-graft watchdog had once again diverted its attention towards the PML-N.

Marriyum also appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of what she called NAB’s ‘vicious sabotage’ of Sharif family’s private businesses.

Accusing the NAB officials of harassing and torturing Sharif family’s business partners in custody, she appealed to the CJP to take action against the officials whose attitude, according to her, had forced some of them to become approvers against the Sharif family and PML-N leaders.

Marriyum wondered as to why the NAB did not present evidence of PML-N leaders’ alleged wrongdoings in the courts, rather than needlessly waving around papers at press conferences.

Earlier, while reacting to the premier’s remarks, she said that PM Imran Khan’s statement was synonymous with showing anger after getting embarrassed.

“The Supreme Court has pointed out the government’s ineptitude time and again. As always, PM Imran is trying to put blame of his own mistakes on others. Pakistan is getting unsafe due to the premier’s incompetency and lies,” she said.

PML-N spokesperson asked PM Imran to stop lying to victimize his political rivals.