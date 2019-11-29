Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kate Ferdinand wants her new book to encourage people to learn to love themselves.

The 28-year-old reality star - who was known as Kate Wright before marrying Rio Ferdinand in September - is set to release ‘Fitter, Happier, Healthier: The Ultimate Body Plan’ next month, and has said the tome will detail the best ways to start ‘’loving yourself inside and out’’. During an Instagram Q&A, Kate was asked if the book was suitable for teenage girls, and she replied: ‘’It’s for all ages. This book isn’t just about losing weight, it’s about becoming fitter and happier and living a healthy happy lifestyle and learning to love yourself.

‘’It’s taken me a long time to learn to love myself, flaws included. And I hope this book helps more of you on your journeys to loving yourself INSIDE & OUT’’

And Kate also explained the book will not only feature tips on getting fit, but will also come complete with stories from her own life, including her struggle with anxiety.