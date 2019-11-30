Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till Dec 9. The jail staff produced Khawaja brothers on expiry of their judicial remand before duty judge Ameer Muhammad Khan who presided the proceedings as the judge concerned was on leave. During the brief hearing, the court again summoned approver Qaisar Amin Butt for recording his statement on the next date of hearing, besides Judicial Magistrate Zulifqar Bari, who had recorded statement of Qaisar, for cross examination. Besides the Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference. The reference stated that the Khawaja brothers, through their “benamidars” and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project under the name of Air Avenue. The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.