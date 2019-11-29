Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kylie Jenner spends a staggering $400,000 a month on security.

The 22-year-old Lip Kit guru - who has 21-month-old Stormi with Travis Scott - spares no expense in ensuring her family are kept safe, her father Caitlyn Jenner has revealed.

Asked if the famous family always need security, Caitlyn told her campmates on UK reality show ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’: ‘’Everywhere. I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between $300-$400,000 dollars a month on security, everywhere she goes. It’s a big operation.’’

It may come as no surprise that Kylie takes security seriously because earlier this month, her stalker Brandon Sevilla Martinez was jailed for a year after being arrested when he showed up at the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star’s house and aggressively knocked on her door requesting to see her.

The man plead no contest to one misdemeanour count of trespass by driving on private property, and one felony count of bringing contraband into jail, which he was charged with after trying to bring in a glass pipe he had with him when he was arrested.

The charges against him mean he has been sentenced to one year behind bars, and he’ll serve three years on probation, as well as being forced to stay 100 yards away from all parts of Hidden Hills, where Kylie lives.