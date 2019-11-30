Share:

Library is the indefinable place for students to study and I can’t find such place which is better than the library.

There are two libraries in Turbat which is the biggest district of Makran. The students who are busy at day because morning till evening they are busy reading in schools, colleges and language classes and the second hand some students are doing their research, unfortunately for them libraries are not open. It will be opened at morning 9:00 an till evening 7:00 pm. The students are facing multiples problems due to the library.

It is my humbly requested to the government and concerned authorities, also net should be available for whom they are preparing for competitive exams.

IMRAN SATTAR,

Jathovi.