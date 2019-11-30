Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Friday inaugurated a Community Health Centre (CHC) at Shah Allah Ditta providing improved health facilities for the rural population. The CHC Shah Allah Ditta was inaugurated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. Zafar Mirza and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umer.

SAPM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said that Basic Health Units (BHU) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are being upgraded under the Model Health Care system as CHC in the city.

He said that government following its policy has inaugurated the CHC of Shah Allah Ditta to strengthen the primary healthcare system in the country. He said that all health centres and hospitals will be linked under the same and effective health management and referral system.

He said that CHC will have increased medical facilities where an ambulance will be available round-the-clock. He said that all record will be computerised while all kind of medical and treatment will be provided at CHC.

He also said that CHC will also have family planning, population control medicines while maternity tests facilities will be also provided. As part of this system, the Community Health Centre at Shah Allah Ditta is designed to extend a set of 94 services across 18 domains of health and nutrition.

The services are covered through an expanded range of diagnostics and medicines (ECG, X-Ray, Ultrasonography, laboratory testing for blood/urine/fecal samples), counseling and follow-up treatment. Additionally, deployment of an ambulance for referral on a 24/7 basis has been commissioned. Dr. Zafar Mirza said the ministry is beginning from ICT community level and PHC facility level whereby LHWs are retrained and BHU is comprehensively upgraded (now called CHC) in accordance with the new package.

Under this model, all public sector health facilities will be computerised and they will have a database of each individual and family in the area.

All health centres and hospitals will be using the same Health Management Information software, and all centres and hospitals will be e-connected for effective referral systems, he added. This new health care stream will reliably deliver essential health services in an integrated manner according to people’s needs. The new system represents the real transformation in the health care system, a change that people of Pakistan have been waiting for too long.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the new system will have centralised record of all residents of Islamabad and available at all health facilities.

He paid tributes to Dr. Zafar Mirza saying that he has taken his job as a mission and is working with passion and commitment to truly transform the health sector. This national package of services consists of preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative services and will be delivered at five levels of health care, namely: community level (through LHWs), PHC facility level (e.g. Shah Allah Ditta CHC), secondary level (first level hospitals, like MCH hospital Aabpara), tertiary level (like PIMS), and population level (through mass media).