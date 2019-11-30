Share:

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges headed by Ali Muhammad Khan met here on Friday and amended the rules for the appointment of judges.

As per new amendments, the parliamentary committee could summon any candidate nominated for judge’s post for interview. If the candidate fails to appear before the committee, his/her nomination for the post would be considered as rejected.

Process regarding rejected cases has also been introduced in new rules. The parliamentary committee has the right to form a sub-committee and if any member remains absent during three consecutive sessions, his/her membership will be cancelled.

It is pertinent to mention here that new chairman of the committee will be appointed in the next session on December 4 for the next six months.