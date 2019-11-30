Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly witnessed rare scene of adjournment of session without taking up even a single item on agenda on Friday.

Unrest prevailed in the House during the proceedings that lasted for just 40 minutes when the session was prorogued for lack of quorum.

When the session started with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair, PML-N’s Khawaja Salman Rafiq stood up on a point of order and raised the issue of police torture on elected representatives. He accused the police of targeting MPAs coming to the court to express solidarity with colleagues facing victimization in the shape of NAB cases.

PML-N’s Taufeeq Butt said that more than 40 policemen targeted him on the direction of DSP Iqrar Shah. He accused the policemen of brutally beating him for more than 15 minutes. He said that the law minister had promised that MPAs would not be stopped from entering courts.

Ex-Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal said that police torture on PML-N legislators was highly condemnable. He urged the law minister to take notice ands resolve the issue immediately.

PML-N’s Khalil Tahir Sandhu stressed the need for taking immediate notice and resolving the issue at the earliest. He suggested taking measures to avoid such situation in coming days. PML-N’s Yasin Sohal said that more than 40 policemen targeted Taufeeq Butt. He said that the MPA was in bad shape after the torture.

Minister for Prosecution Ch Zaheer-ud-Din said that MPA Taufeeq Butt tortured participants of PTI sit in. ‘Now he (Butt) received the same treatment from the police’, he said, adding, only 30 people were allowed to enter the court premises. ‘The administration will come into action when more than 100 people will try to enter the courtroom’, he said.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said that MPAs could enter the courtroom on showing identity cards.

“The issue arises when party workers try to enter the courtroom having capacity for just 30 people. Torture on honorable member is a matter of serious concern. The police high ups will be called today for resolving the issue”, he said.

The chair directed the law minister to call the police high ups for explanation and devising future strategy to avoid such issues. He said that such attitude with elected representatives was not acceptable. He said that even female legislators were subjected to humiliation.

Yasin Sohal pointed quorum when the opposition staged a walkout to protest against the police torture.

Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal said that pointing quorum during question hour was against usual practice.

As the quorum remained incomplete even after ringing bells for five minutes, the chair prorogued the session.