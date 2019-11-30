ISLAMABAD           -            Pakistan Air Force on Friday conducted a command-level operation exercise with the participation of all operational bases across the three regional commands. According to a press release issued by the PAF, all types of PAF aircraft participated in the massive concurrent exercise to practise short-notice offensive employment concept involving fighter aircraft, force-multipliers and special forces.

The concept validates PAF’s options for offensive employment of its various capabilities, said the press release.