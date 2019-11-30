Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has said Pakistan will never condone the blatant human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir at the hands of fascist Indian regime.

Talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Oman K.K. Ahsan Wagan, who called on him here on Friday, the President said that Pakistan will always stand by its Kashmiri brethren.

The President underscored that all High Commissioners/Ambassadors must highlight the true perspective on Kashmir issue and Indian oppression there.

Dr. Alvi said that Pakistan attached great importance to its fraternal relations with Oman and was keen to further enhance these brotherly relations in all spheres.

He, however, said that the current volume of bilateral trade between the two countries does not commensurate to the true potential.

He said that Pakistan has the potential of exporting food items, construction materials, leather and surgical goods to Oman. In this regard, he said that the Ambassador-designate should endeavour to promote our economic and commercial interests in Oman and utilize existing institutional mechanisms.

The President highlighted that the presence of Pakistani community in Oman was a living bridge between the two countries.

He said they take pride that the Pakistani community had been making valuable contribution to the development of Oman. Meanwhile, addressing a seminar regarding mental health at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, President Dr. Arif Alvi urged people to rise above the prejudices and revive the spirit of compassion and forgiveness as per the Sunnah of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance, love and advocates forgiving others and added that people to people relationship should be based on love and affection.