HYDERABAD - Chief of Qaumi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo has demanded jobs for local people at Thar Coal project. He has said that prior to appointment unemployed local youth should be given technical training so that they can play their due role in development of the country.In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that oil and gas were being explored from different districts of the province including Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Badin and there was the dire need of overcoming the issue of unemployment

by providing job opportunities to local youth in these fields after providing them technical knowledge.He was critical over the performance of the rulers of provincial government adding that they are concentrating

only to save their corruption instead to overcome the issues of unemployment, price hike, poverty and load shedding.Ayaz Latif Palijo underlined the need of setting up industrial zones in each division of the province with employment priority to unemployed youth of local areas.

Besides, loan on easy installments should also be provided to youth so that they could start their own business projects, he said and added the due to unemployment and price hike, the rate of poverty as well as acts