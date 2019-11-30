Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed satisfaction over the ongoing reforms in Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and said that rehabilitation of Pakistan International Airlines and transforming it into a profitable institution is among top priorities of the government.

The Prime Minister stated this while chairing a meeting on matters relating to Aviation Division which discussed at length the matters of aviation division especially the fruits of recent reforms and better management of national airports.

PIA Chairman Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood apprised the meeting that 47 more flights have been introduced and two new aircraft have been added into the fleet of PIA.

The meeting also took into account the progress in implementation of decisions regarding better management practices at nation’s airport and to facilitate the passengers.

The PIA chairman briefed the meeting about the remarkable benefits of reforms process. He said that a considerable decrease in monthly losses of PIA had also been achieved. He said that the PIA administration was working round the clock to bring further improvement in performance and making it a profitable body.

The meeting also reviewed progress of implementation of the decisions regarding better administration of the country’s airports and provision of international standard facilities to passengers and future policy in that regard.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Awan, Minister for Maritimes Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Planning Asad Umar. Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafiz Shaikh, Special Assistants to PM Nadeem Babar, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Chairman Investment Board Syed Zubair Gillani, Secretary Aviation Shah Rukh Nusrat, Chairman PIA Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik and senior officials.

AJK, GB uplift govt’s priority: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the socio-economic development in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan is amongst the foremost priorities of the government.

Prime Minister stated this while talking to Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here on Friday.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about the the progress on developmental projects in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the progress on the development projects.

APP adds: Special Envoy of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here to deliver an official invitation for the upcoming Kuala Lumpur (KL) Summit.

The prime minister conveyed his thanks for the invitation and said he looked forward to participating in the KL Summit being held in Kuala Lumpur on December 18 to 20 this year, a Prime Minister Office press release said.

In the bilateral context, he reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening Pakistan-Malaysia’s relations in all fields. He appreciated Malaysia’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He also apprised the special envoy of the continuing inhuman lockdown of over eight million Kashmiris since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, and the dire human rights and humanitarian situation resulting from it.

The prime minister stressed the importance of the international community playing its role in the removal of curfew and other restrictions from the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and peaceful resolution of the dispute.