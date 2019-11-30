Share:

KARACHI - An online marketplace is spearheading a plantation drive in Karachi and aims to plant 11,000 trees across the metropolis to help counter the effects of climate change in Sindh.

Joining hands with the United Nations Association of Pakistan (UNAP) and Shan Foods, a leading ecommerce platform in Pakistan, Daraz, planted more than 70 trees in the past month and will continue its efforts towards improving environmental health in the upcoming monsoon season.

The plantation drive was launched prior to the mega GyaraGyara sale, which drove unprecedented traffic, presenting a unique opportunity for Daraz to engage sellers, partner brands and customers to create change and build awareness regarding the impact of global warming in the country. Daraz has focused on educating a growing seller base on the effects of climate change and has promised that a certain percentage of revenues earned through the GyaraGyara sale will be contributed to plantation activities.

Earlier this month, the first 11 trees of the season were planted outside Aero Club in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. Sixty more trees were planted in recycled boxes by students at NJW Grammar School in Korangi.

According to a 2019 report by Oxfam, Pakistan is the 7th most vulnerable country to the effects of climate change and the objective of Daraz plantation drive is to mitigate the risks through sustainable solutions and contribute to environmental health not only in Sindh but also at a national level. The initiative also focuses on educating schoolchildren about the effects of global warming and the urgent need to fight them. “There is an urgent need to take collective action to ensure a better Pakistan for our children. We have taken the initial step and encourage every customer and seller to join hands and actively plan out how they can personally plant trees across Pakistan,” said Ehsan Saya, managing director of Daraz Pakistan.