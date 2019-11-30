Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today (Saturday). He is scheduled to chair a meeting of the parliamentary body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PM Imran will also take take PTI’s parliamentary body into confidence over the current political situation of the country. The reshuffle in the provincial cabinet will also during the meeting.

He will preside over a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s House. He will hold separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.