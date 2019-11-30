Share:

Lahore - A delegation of Chinese medical association arrived on a three days visit to Pakistan to participate in the annual confernence of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) scheduled from tomorrow. PMA Lahore President Prof Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, General Secretary and other office bearers told the media that health delegation will participate in two-days conference at a private hotel.CM Usman Buzdar, Chinese envoy and Health Minister Yasmin Rashid will be special guest. The visiting team will also take a tour of the city’s historical places and are expected to sign some pact for important as well as hosted accordingly and an agreement regarding promotion of medical education between the both countries will be also signed.