ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday expressing its concerns over “Freedom on the Net: The Crisis of Social Media” disapproved the contents of the report.

Statement issued by PTA said that it has shared its concerns with Freedom House regarding its report “Freedom on the Net: The Crisis of Social Media” which carries misinformation and inaccuracies.

It said that PTA does not endorse the contents of the report as it does not present the true picture of internet freedom in Pakistan.

It also added that PTA hopes that Freedom House, in future, will review the findings of the report before publication.

and also seek opinion of PTA and other relevant stakeholders to make the report more credible.