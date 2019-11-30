Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that to ensure transparency, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Indaf (PTI) government has purged all institutions of political interference.

He said the country’s development and stability was priority of the government. During a meeting with Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman at Governor’s House here, Chaudhry Sarwar said bureaucracy should ensure all steps for instant solution to people’s problems.

The governor congratulated him on assuming charge as the Punjab chief secretary. The PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, purged all institutions of political interference, he added.

Meanwhile, talking to the media at a function held in DHA, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the PTI had always honoured courts, adding that the PTI government ensured supremacy of law and the Constitution. He said that entire nation was standing behind the armed forces for rendering great sacrifices for defending the homeland and in war against terrorism.

Later, the governor left for Europe to muster support for extension of Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) Plus status, granted to Pakistan for another term of three years, and to highlight the blatant violations of human rights in Kashmir.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s House Lahore, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir. He said that International community must be sensitised about humanitarian crisis in the Valley.

About importance of extension in GSP Plus status for Pakistani goods in European markets, the governor said that Pakistan earned $15 billion during the last five years due to preferential status. It has a significant contribution to revival of Pakistani economy, which is a source of serious concern for India. Indian lobby in Europe is desperately trying to fail Pakistan’s GSP Plus status.

During his visit to Europe, the governor would meet all members of the European Parliament especially members of the Committee for International Trade and Director General of Trade to secure assistance in extension of GSP Plus status for Pakistan till 2023.

Reportedly, the high power committee would decide whether to grant Pakistan extension in preferential status or otherwise.

The extension in GSP Plus status would go a long way in stabilising Pakistan’s economy. Since the grant of GSP Plus status, Pakistan trade has extensively benefited from it.