LAHORE - Punjab Group of Colleges, Lahore organised a 3-day Literary Festival 2019. This Inter-Punjab Colleges Festival featured various competitions among multiple cities and campuses of Punjab, i.e. Kasur, Pattoki, Raiwind, Shahdara, Kahna, Elahabad, and Bahria Town. The festival was concluded with a colorful closing ceremony and awards distribution. The PLF Team Trophy was won by Punjab College, Kasur, and the Runners Up Cup was won by PGC, Bahria Town.