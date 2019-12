Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) will hear a petition moved by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), challenging Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in a graft case on December 3.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Mazhar Alam Mian, will hear the case.

The anti-corruption watchdog has challenged the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict, which had approved the bail of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president.

The bench will also hear NAB’s appeal, challenging the bail granted to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad.

It is to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif is facing a number of graft cases instituted by the bureau.

Among the cases are the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam, Ramzan Sugar Mills and Saaf Pani scam.

In the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam, the former Punjab CM is facing charges of misusing his authority to illegally issue directives for the cancellation of the contract with regard to the housing project in 2014, causing Rs715m loss to the exchequer.

Whereas in Ramzan Sugar Mills case, Shehbaz is accused of misusing his authority to sanction construction of a bridge to facilitate the mill.