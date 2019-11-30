Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Sports Atif Khan has said that monthly scholarship and sponsorship for international events would be given to all the medals winners of the 33rd National Games, Inter-Provincial Games, National Youth and Junior and National Senior Championships.

This was stated by Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs while addressing the award distribution ceremony held in the honor of all those medalists of the recently concluded 33rd National Games in Peshawar.