Share:

Rawalpindi-A seminar titled “Drug abuse awareness and prevention” on Friday was organised by Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Ministry of Narcotics Control and Young Journalist Association to highlight the issue of drug abuse and illicit trafficking and its impact on society.

Addressing on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Narcotics, Sheikh Rashid Shafique highlighted several causes that are observed in the young generations who go towards the drug addiction. He further added that things happen to us all the time, but all that matters is how you react to it and what you make out of it be the cause of change. He proposed recommendations such as self believe, self-control, reduction in communication gaps, strong family bonding, self-awareness and the involvement in healthy activities as a workable way out to counter the drugs inclination. Deputy Secretary of Ministry Narcotics Abdul Hameed Baloch highlighted several causes that are observed in the young generations who are inclined to develop drug addiction. The main reasons include depression, peer pressure, unintentional dependency of medicines, lack of self- control, for experience and to enhance performance. He suggested treating a drug addict as a patient and always being empathetic for his rehabilitation process. He asked young students to pledge not to be diverted by any wrong company and to always uphold to the esteem of their faith and their family.

At the end, Chief Guest thanked Young Journalists Association President Muhammad Yousf Khan and Vice President Nagina Shaheen for their collaboration with Ministry of Anti-Narcotics to collaborate with us to arrange such event. A large number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.