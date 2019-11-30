Share:

SHARAQPUR-The Women Degree College Sharaqpur organized a seminar on the ill-effects of overuse of Antibiotics and smog where students highlighted major causes of smog and how it affects human health.

In this seminar, Assistant Commissioner Sharaqpur Sharif Mazhar Ali Sarwar Gujjar, Sharaqpur Police SHO Khurram Shahzad Dogar and MS THQ Hospital Sharaqpur Dr Ghulam Mustafa were guest of honour.

On the occasion, SHO Khurram Shehzad Dogar expressed his view on the rising environmental pollution and the menace of smog. He said that he must say that today the women are more aware than men. He said he feels glad to see the rural women talk about environment and medicine.

The speakers expressed concern that smog is causing different diseases, especially lungs diseases and people are suffering from respiratory infections. “We should collectively steps to overcome the pollution,” they underlined, adding that every individual should plant a tree as more and more trees would help combat this menace.

Later, Principal of Women Degree College Samra Khalid presented certificates to the AC, the SHO and the THQ hospital MS.