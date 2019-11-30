Share:

First of all, it’s very difficult for Pakistani sports bike lovers to buy a super bike. If someone wants to buy a heavy sports bike then he has to import it and from the other country by paying its original price and after reaching Pakistan the cost almost three times more than the original price of the product due to importing charges registration in Pakistan and 300 percent custom duty.

If someone did all this to fulfill his desire than after that there are no facilities for the bikers to instead of this, they have to face some restrictions.

Very few of the companies who are promoting their product in Pakistan like Benelli, Keeway and Aprilia. But bike lovers want more the government must take an action to promote other companies and give these companies opportunity to launch and assemble their bikes in Pakistan.

USAMA AHAMD BALOCH,

Islamabad.