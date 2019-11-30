Share:

Colombo - The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will play Pakistan in two games in Rawalpindi and Karachi – the first instance of Test cricket in the country since 2009. Sri Lanka have named a familiar looking squad, the only change from the one that played New Zealand in August being the inclusion of fast bowler Kasun Rajitha in place of spinner Akila Dananjaya, who has been banned for 12 months due to an illegal action. The 26-year-old Rajitha has played six Tests to date and has picked up 23 wickets at 29.56. He was the second-highest wicket-taker from either side when Sri Lanka registered a historic 2-0 Test series win in South Africa earlier this year. He will be part of a four-man pace attack, also featuring Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Suranga Lakmal. This series will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. Sri Lanka were the last team to play Tests there, in 2009, when their tour was cut short by an attack on the team bus.

SQUAD: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan.