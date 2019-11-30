Share:

On the stale political landscape of the country, the Students’ Solidarity March was a refresher for it highlighted genuine issues of the students. Moreover, the gatherings gave a glimmer of hope that the future generation of the country believes in demanding their rights through peaceful means. None of the demands, i.e., the restoration of student unions, the reversal of budgets cuts, the formation of sexual harassment committees and an end to every kind of discrimination on campuses is illegitimate.

Despite some early coercive tactics of the universities to contain students’ participation in the march, the large numbers of the students in the rallies showed that students couldn’t be pressurised or threatened. Thankfully, the government did not respond to the peaceful march with an offensive attitude, though the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) was concerned that the state might use force against the marchers.

The students have already presented their demands before the government. There is not a single demand that is not genuine or illegal. The students of the country have been wronged on many occasions. It is high time that state rights all such wrongs by accepting the demands of the students. Those in power often call students the future of the country. Still, they rarely take measures that can create a bright future leadership that can take the country out of the crisis.

The state has to take responsibility to provide cheap but quality education to the youth in an environment where they can debate and criticise everything fearlessly. The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should thank the organisers of the march. Maybe these rallies could remind the leadership of the PTI of its long-forgotten promise: the imposition of education emergency in the country.

At present, when inflation has reached new levels, higher education has become a luxury. Not everyone can afford this luxury. Does the government have any idea of this? Does the government have any idea that the overall standard of education and research has seen a sharp decline? Nevertheless, the essence of pursuing higher education has long been eroded, as students do not have the liberty of debating ideas and issues any longer. Problems liked these forced the students of the country to occupy the streets to wake up the rulers from the slumber. It is hoped that the rallies were powerful enough in giving a wakeup call to the authorities.