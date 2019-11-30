Share:

ISLAMABAD - TCL has launched a flagship store in Islamabad located at Hayat Tech, Shop No.1 Lower Ground Roshan Center, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area. This store will act as a central location to provide consumers with an enhanced shopping experience in a premium environment. On the 28th of November, a launch event was held to celebrate the opening of the new store. The flagship store in Islamabad is a continuation of TCL’s efforts to provide Pakistani consumers with the high-quality product experience that they are known for.

Speaking about the launch, Sunny Yang, GM TCL Pakistan stated, “I am extremely pleased to announce the launch of our flagship store. With its innovative features, it’s relaxed and elegant setup, it fully embodies our goal to share our high-quality products in a relaxed and comfortable yet premium environment to provide a truly immersive shopping experience to the consumers. We consider After-Sales as an essential part of our business model and we are always looking to improve on our offerings.”