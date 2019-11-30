Share:

ISLAMABAD - To showcase its strengthening digital distribution capabilities, country’s leading cellular services provider, Telenor Pakistan organized Digital Distribution Summit 2019 at its Islamabad headquarters 345. The event aimed to highlight and explore synergies between digital distribution and the GSM retail ecosystem, charting a common roadmap between Telenor Pakistan and its partners for the future of digital distribution in the country.

The event was attended by Facebook, Easypaisa, OneLoad, Telenor Digital &Telenor Pakistan management.

The summit featured the role of Telenor Pakistan and its strategic partners that are enabling new digital customer touchpoints. In the recent past, Telenor Pakistan in collaboration with Google, become the first telecom operator to bring the ability for prepaid Android users to manage their mobile data usage and purchase plans directly from their phone setting. This convenience offers a personalized experience and provides customers with an optimal solution based on their needs.

Telenor Pakistan also introduced another flagship product from Facebook called Operator Store, which is a dedicated space for the operator within Facebook similar to MDP.

The event discussed the significance of personalization and how Millom, a product of Telenor Digital is tackling the shift from physical to digital in Telenor Pakistan’s distribution mix. The Millom platform comes with a set of features to help solve the most common problems faced by telcos when enabling customer self-service in digital channels. The feature set include Product Display Manager, Offer Management, Notification Management, Consent & Privacy Management, Prediction Engine and Analytics.