Share:

BUREWALA-Two minor girls were found murdered, a day after their abduction here at Basti Chamanabad of Mauza Jhoni in Tehsil Mailsi here on Friday.

The heirs of the girls, flanked by a large number of people of the area staged a protest against the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar taking notice of the incident, has sought a detail report on the incident from the Multan RPO.

According to police and familliy sources, two minor girls - seven-year-old Sania and six-year-old Fauzia, both cousins, resident of Basti Chamanabad of Mauza Jhoni in Tehsil Mailsi, were abducted when they were on the way to local mosque on Thursday. The Mailsi Saddr Police have registered a case against seven accused on the report of mother of the one minor girls and other was her niece. The police have launched in investigation and searching for the culprits when in the morning both dead bodies of both the girls were in a corn field near their town. Receiving information Vehari DPO Akhtar Farooq along with other police officials rushed to the spot and launched investigation by taking the girls dead bodies into custody.

On the other hand, the heirs of the dead girls staged a protest against the tragic incident, saying that they have no enmity with anyone and the blamed that the police’s traditional lethargy resulted in the death of their loved one.

The police spokesman said that the Mailsi Saddr Police, on the complaint of Parveen Mai, mother of slain girl Sania, have registered a kidnapping case (508/19 on 29-11-2019) against seven accused, four nominated. He claimed that the police have arrested two of the alleged accused. He said that the police have been taking all aspects into consideration and have launched a thorough investigation to unfold the facts leading to the murder of both the minor girls . He said that more facts would be revealed after the post-mortem reports.

Vehari DPO Akhtar Farooq also arrived on the spot as soon as the incident was reported and assures the heirs his complete cooperation and early arrest of the accused. The police have shifted the dead bodies to THQ Hospital Mailsi for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of two minor girls and sought a detailed report from the RPO Multan. The chief minister said that the accused involved in the incident do not deserve any leniency and must be brought to the justice without any delay. The Punjab CM also offered condolence to the bereaved families and assured that they would be provided justice at all costs.