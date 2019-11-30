Share:

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha University (UoS) and the University of Huddersfield, UK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore, purify and characterize new sources of sustainable nano-materials for various industrial applications. The agreement was aimed at establishing research link between the two institutions for mutual benefit and in a spirit of friendship and co-operation. The MoU signing ceremony was held in the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Sargodha University here. UoS Director ORIC Dr Muhammad Farooq Anwar, on behalf of Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and Dr Muhammad Usman Ghori, senior research fellow and admission tutor at the School of Applied Sciences University of Huddersfield, inked the agreement. Dr Sajid Bashir, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Saira Azhar, Principal College of Pharmacy and other officials were also graced the occasion with their presence. According to the MoU, both the institutions will collaborate with each other in training, research work and organize joint seminars and workshops. Senior staff from both the institutions will communicate and meet on regularly basis to promote collaboration in various areas of mutual interest. It is to be mentioned that University of Huddersfield, UK was established in 1825, and is located in the heart of Huddersfield - an old and friendly city.