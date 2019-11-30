Share:

KARACHI - The system and philosophies of the West have failed, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Naeem-ur-Rehman said here on Friday.

Addressing the ‘Quran Solidarity’ conference arranged by the JI District South in the wake of a recent incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Norway, he said that Holy Quran is an absolute book for all ages and times.

“Islamic culture is spreading far and wide despite malevolent designs of the West. Revolution takes place out of two fountainheads - Quran and Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him),” Naeem-ur-Rehman said. He said sightless and so-called champions of human rights in the West did not take notice of genocide in Kashmir, Palestine, Syria and Muslims of other countries.

The Western rulers are busy defaming Islam and deceiving Muslims and Muslim rulers are busy appeasing them, he said. He said the nation is proud of Ilyas Umer who displayed courage to stop the deplorable action in Norway. “His flying kick to a man who was burning a copy of the Holy Quran during an anti-Islam rally in Norway is heavier than the strikes of the nuclear powers,” he said.

JI’s Sindh Assembly Member Syed Abdul Rasheed said that tolerance is not meant only for Muslims; other nations should also learn this. “They talk about forbearance and giving respect to all religions but they act against these values,” he said. “In this recent incident in Kristiansand city, Norway, a man tried to burn a copy of the Holy Quran during an anti-Islam rally,” he said.