KHYBER - Like other parts of the country, anti-polio campaign is being launched in Khyber district from today (November 30). During seven-day campaign 214000 children below five years will be vaccinated.
In this connection a simple gathering was organised in Khyber House, Peshawar. Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi was the chief guest on the occasion.
Sharing details Field Supervisor Medical Officer (FSMO) Khyber, Dr Usman, said the drive would continue till December 6 in all three sub-division of district Khyber. In this connection 921 fixed, transit and mobile teams had been set up to achieve the target, he maintained. Extra-ordinary security arrangements had also been finalised and the security agencies would also provide security to the polio workers to avoid any untoward incident.