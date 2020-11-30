Share:

KHYBER - Like other parts of the coun­try, anti-polio campaign is being launched in Khyber district from today (November 30). During sev­en-day campaign 214000 children below five years will be vaccinated.

In this connection a simple gath­ering was organised in Khyber House, Peshawar. Senator Taj Mu­hammad Afridi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Sharing details Field Supervisor Medical Officer (FSMO) Khyber, Dr Usman, said the drive would con­tinue till December 6 in all three sub-division of district Khyber. In this connection 921 fixed, transit and mobile teams had been set up to achieve the target, he maintained. Extra-ordinary security arrange­ments had also been finalised and the security agencies would also provide security to the polio work­ers to avoid any untoward incident.