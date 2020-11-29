Share:

ATTOCK - Three members of a family died when the roof of their mud house collapsed in village Kot Sundki in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal police station. As per details, Saba 22 along with her two-year-old daughter Iqra and six month-old-son was present in her mud house when the roof of the house caved in resulting in their instant death. The dead bodies of the ill-fated family were retrieved by the locals. As per the villagers, the house was in dilapidated condition and heavy seepage because of recent rains resulted in this incident.