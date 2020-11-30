BUNER - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Communications and Works Riaz Khan and Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Akbar Khan jointly inaugurated three different development projects costing Rs91.94 million in Buner on Sunday.
The projects include a water supply scheme costing Rs9.2 million, a road costing Rs10 million in Tupdarra and a playground costing of Rs72.74 million in Dagar. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by the elders and party leaders of the area who thanked Special Assistant Riaz Khan and MNA Sher Akbar Khan for visiting the area and inaugurating the uplift projects.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Dagar Playground, Riaz Khan said that provision of sports facilities at district and tehsil level was among the priorities of the provincial government. He said that Dagar Playground would provide an opportunity to the youth of the area to participate in healthy activities. Axen Tahir Jamil of Communications and Works Department, SDO Arif and other officers were present on the occasion.
Talking to area elders and political workers, he said that the government under the leadership of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was paying special attention to the development of backward areas.
He said that construction of road infrastructure would facilitate the communication sector in the district which would usher a new era of development in Buner.