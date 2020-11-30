Share:

BUNER - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Commu­nications and Works Riaz Khan and Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Akbar Khan jointly inaugurated three different devel­opment projects costing Rs91.94 million in Buner on Sunday.

The projects include a water supply scheme costing Rs9.2 mil­lion, a road costing Rs10 million in Tupdarra and a playground cost­ing of Rs72.74 million in Dagar. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by the elders and party leaders of the area who thanked Special Assistant Riaz Khan and MNA Sher Akbar Khan for visiting the area and inaugurating the up­lift projects.

Addressing the inaugural cere­mony of Dagar Playground, Riaz Khan said that provision of sports facilities at district and tehsil lev­el was among the priorities of the provincial government. He said that Dagar Playground would provide an opportunity to the youth of the area to participate in healthy activities. Axen Ta­hir Jamil of Communications and Works Department, SDO Arif and other officers were present on the occasion.

Talking to area elders and po­litical workers, he said that the government under the lead­ership of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was paying spe­cial attention to the develop­ment of backward areas.

He said that construction of road infrastructure would facil­itate the communication sector in the district which would ush­er a new era of development in Buner.