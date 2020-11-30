Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to launch an effective 5-day anti-polio campaign in the province from 30th November (today). The chief minister has directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally monitor the anti-polio campaign and announced prizes for the best performing district during the anti-polio campaign. He said that 2,000 vaccinators will be recruited in order to make polio vaccination more effective. He further directed to pay special attention to the Anti Campaign in Lahore and some affected districts of South Punjab. He termed the Polio as a national challenge for the nation. He warned that concerned deputy commissioners will be questioned if the polio case and environment sample resulted positively. He said that tempering in data during the anti-polio campaign will not be tolerated. He further maintained that 3500 micro plans have been evolved to make the anti-polio campaign fruitful, more than 2.5 lakh officers and officials are participating in the anti-polio campaign. He said that a polio vaccine will be administered to more than 1.92 crore children under the age of 5 years in Punjab. Children will be vaccinated against polio.

Commissioners, deputy commissioners to personally monitor the drive I CM announces prizes for best performing district during anti-polio campaign

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, a special meeting of Provincial Task Force for eradicating Polio was held at the CM’s Office. The meeting was briefed that the polio situation has been improved in 13 districts of Punjab but 10 districts of the province need more attention as the situation is not satisfactory over there. Provincial Ministers Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mahmood Rashid, Dr. Murad Raas, CS, Provincial Head of WHO, Leader of UNICEF Lahore Team, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore and concerned officials attended the meeting. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners from across the province attended the meeting through video link.

UET organizes quiz competition

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore in collaboration with Iqbal Academy Pakistan on Sunday organized a quiz competition in Mechatronics Engineering Department of UET. Two honorable guests from Iqbal Academy Dr Khizar Yasin and Deputy Director Nouman came to the UET for this event and gave very motivational speeches related to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. A total of three rounds were conducted in this competition, only four teams qualified to the last round. Winner and runner-up positions were decided in the final round based on the correct answers. Both chief guests along with the professors from UET Mechatronics Department announced the names of the winning teams and distributed prizes among them.

Meanwhile, different questions were asked from the audience throughout the quiz and they were also given prizes.

At the end, Dr Khizer Yasin was presented with a shield as a token of appreciation and souvenir from the department.