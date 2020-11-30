Share:

MULTAN - District administration on Sunday started a crackdown against violations of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and sealed eight marriage halls besides four shops.

The monitoring team was headed by Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed and checked 28 marriage halls. Eight marriage halls were sealed violations of SOPs and lodged case against six Hall owners while warning was issued to 13 others.

The marriage hall owners were directed to ensure ventilation into the marquees and banquet halls set up at open places. District administration has issued pictures of model marquee for guidance of marriage hall owners. Price magistrates Tariq Wali and Nouman Abid also conducted raids at Gardezi market and sealed four shops over SOPs’ violation and imposed Rs15000 fine to shopkeepers.

Profiteering not to

be tolerated

Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaqat Ali Chatha on Sunday said that profiteering would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that provision of quality commodities on cheaper rates was being ensured. Secretary Housing South Punjab expressed these views during visit to vegetable market, Sahulat bazaars and flour mills at DG Khan area.

He said that they were reviewing rates of commodities at bazaars, flour mills and vegetables markets and quality while monitoring process would remain continue in future also. He said that provincial government would continue initiatives to provide relief to masses. He further said that there would be no compromise on quality of commodities and added that provision of quality commodities to citizens on cheaper rates included in priorities.

He informed that uplift schemes including clean water facility were underway and steps were being taken to complete these schemes as early as possible. He said that they were striving to resolve the issues faced by the people of South Punjab.