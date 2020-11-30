Share:

LAHORE - Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, along with his cabinet members, met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif at Jati Umra on Sunday and offered condolences on the death of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. They recited Fateha and prayed to Allhah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

Separately, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), led by Faisal Sabzwari, also visited Jati Umra and condoled with Shehbaz Sharif and other member of the Sharif family.