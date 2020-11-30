Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has di­rected to launch an effective 5-day anti-polio cam­paign in the province from 30th November (today).

The chief minister has directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally monitor the an­ti-polio campaign and announced prizes for the best performing district during the anti-polio campaign. He said that 2,000 vaccinators will be recruited in order to make polio vaccination more effective. He further directed to pay special attention to the Anti Campaign in Lahore and some affected districts of South Punjab. He termed the Polio as a national chal­lenge for the nation. He warned that concerned depu­ty commissioners will be questioned if the polio case and environment sample resulted positively. He said that tempering in data during the anti-polio campaign will not be tolerated. He further maintained that 3500 micro plans have been evolved to make the anti-polio campaign fruitful, more than 2.5 lakh officers and of­ficials are participating in the anti-polio campaign. He said that a polio vaccine will be administered to more than 1.92 crore children under the age of 5 years in Punjab. Children will be vaccinated against polio.