Share:

LAHORE-Helped by heroics of Hamza Mawaz Khan, Barry’s bagged title in the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II for Pakistan Polo Cup after beating Diamond Paints/FG Polo by 6-5 in the main final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Barry’s took the lead from the first chukker but after that both the teams matched fire-with-fire till the fourth and last chukker, where the score was tied at 5-5. In the dying moments of the match, Hamza, the star of the day,

The major contribution from the winning side came from hero of the day Hamza Mawaz Khan, who fired in fantastic four goals while he was ably assisted by Ernesto Trotz, who banged in a brace. From the losing side, Tom Brodie and Mian Abbas Mukhtar thrashed two goals each while Saqib Khan Khakwani converted one goal.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, D Polo defeated AOS by 5-4 1/2. From the winning team, Abdul Rehman Monnoo hammered a hat-trick while Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi scored one goal apiece. From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Hamza Ali Hakeem struck two goals and Shah Shamyl Alam hit one goal.

Barry’s Director Jameel-ur-Rehman Barry and Maleeha FarrukhBarry graced the final as chief guests and distributed prizes and shields among the winners. Other notables present on the occasion were Happy Cowcheese CEO Nafees-ur-Rehman Barry, Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif, players and their families and polo lovers.