RAWALPINDI -Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Capt (r) Muhammad Mahmood has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the construction work on Chahan dam so that the project could be completed within stipulated time frame and water supply could also be supplied to the residents of the adjoining areas. He said that more than 90 per cent work on Chahan Dam has been completed.

He directed the authorities to make all out efforts to complete remaining work during current financial year so that the dam could be made operational and the adjoining areas could be supplied clean drinking water. The Commissioner inspected the construction work of the project here the other day. XEN Small Dams, Ghulam Rasool and other officers concerned were present on the occasion. He also directed the officers to complete the closing and diversion channels of the dam within shortest possible time frame.

The Commissioner was given a detailed briefing about the dam.

Muhammad Mahmood said that after the completion of the project, clean drinking water would be available particularly for Chak Jalalud Din, Girja, Dhamyal, Lakhan, Dhaman Syedan, Kalial and other areas.

He said there was a severe shortage of water in these areas and the residents were fetching water at high rates.

He said that this project of great importance should be completed as soon as possible and there would be no compromise on quality and pace of work.