Coronavirus positivity rate has surged to 8.53 percent while 5,082 smart lockdowns are in place across the country to check the spread of COVID-19, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was told on Monday.

As per details, a meeting of NCOC which was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar was briefed about coronavirus situation in the country.

The forum was informed that 1459 smart lockdowns are in place in Punjab, 206 in Sindh, 182 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3205 in Islamabad Capital Territory and thirty in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region has highest the COVID-19 positivity rate of 21.3 percent with Mirpur at 27.75 percent.

The positivity rate in Sindh is at 14.04 % with Hyderabad city standing at 18.21% and Karachi at 17.95%.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Islamabad is recorded at 6.62 percent and Balochistan at 11.95 percent.

On the other hand, Pakistan has passed grim milestone of 8,000 coronavirus deaths while number of positive cases has surged to 398,024.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,839 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.