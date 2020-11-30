Share:

California reported 7,415 hospitalizations for COVID-19 on Saturday, surpassing the previous high of 7,170 set in July, according to data from the state.

The case tally of the coronavirus in California is over 1.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the state's death toll from the disease is now more than 19,000, with 27 more fatalities reported yesterday.

The most populous Los Angeles County in California will impose a lockdown on Monday, urging its 10 million residents to stay home as the three-week "safer at home" order requires, said health officials.