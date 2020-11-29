Share:

ATTOCK - Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives has launched its annual report on State of Budget Transparency in Pakistan. The report points out shortcomings in the budgeting process at the federal and provincial levels and states that budgets in Pakistan should be prepared in consultation with the stakeholders and information should be shared with citizens proactively during all stages of budget making and budget implementation process. This was told by Faisal Munir, Budget Coordinator CPDI during a press conference here in Attock.