Share:

ISLAMABAD-The crowded mosques and markets including Sunday bazaars across Islamabad without following SOPs are likely to push the capital into a worse state.

Despite frequent warnings, thousands of persons with no precautionary measures have been rushing to mosques and markets in federal capital without masks.

Meanwhile, many civil society activists and political leaders have raised their reservations over the ignorance of Islamabad administration towards the crowded markets in Islamabad.

While talking to The Nation, Haji Abid Jan who has a shop in Sunday bazaar said that they had fixed the SOPs for the markets and business community but the masses were paying no heed towards their adoption. He stated that the masses should not create issues for the government and must follow the SOPs completely. He stated that if the people in markets did not stop violating the SOPs, it may cause huge troubles for the Islamabad administration.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said that yes there were violations; adding that they had inspected and conveyed to bazaar management as well.

But as it was open air and masks are compulsory for enclosed spaces so there is not an issue, he added.

DC further elaborated that they had made more sasta stalls and made new bazaars so rush was reduced; saying that they will further improve the situation as of now cases from bazaar have not been reported.

DC maintained that the people should also play their role and follow all the SOPs. He also suggested the media to play its positive role by spreading awareness among the masses. Talking about the mobile application Drust Daam, Hamza Shafqaat said their mobile app was taking orders for free home delivery and hundreds of orders are delivered on daily basis at the doorstep of citizens.

On the other hand, Doctor Javed Akram who is serving as Vice Chancellor PIMS told The Nation that the people despite frequent warnings from health experts and government side were regularly violating the SOPs and were going to markets with no precautionary measures was nothing but a play with fire. He claimed that the cases were spiking every passing day and the situation of hospitals across the capital was getting worse as the ratio of positivity was going to its high pitch.

Maulana Khalid Shareed who is also running a madarassa in Islamabad told The Nation that they had been performing their responsibilities in creating awareness among the masses. He stated that people must come to mosques with all the SOPs; otherwise they will not be able to get rid of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country as it was more dangerous than the first one.

It is important to mention here that the Wifaq ul Maddarris ul Arabia Pakistan has denied closing the religious seminaries as per the decision of the federal government to close down all the educational institutes across the country.