LAHORE- First-class cricketer Farhan Nazar created history when he struck six sixes in one over during a friendly cricket match between Muslim Gymkhana and Sabzazar Eaglets at Sabzazar D ground. Muslim Gymkhana won the match by 7 wickets. Farhan hammered 14 sixes including six sixes in Nisar’s over. It is pertinent to mention here that this unique feat has never been achieved in Pakistan’s club cricket history. After the match, former ICC Panel Test umpire Mian Aslam gave away man of the match award to Farhan Nazar. BRIEF SCORES: Sabzazar Eaglets 251 in 35 overs (Kazam Shah 59, Taimoor 40, Ehsan 3/52, Noman Aslam 2/47) vs Muslim Gymkhana: 254/3 (Farhan Nazar 178).