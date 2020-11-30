Share:

KARACHI - Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Ka­mal on Sunday said that the federal and provincial gov­ernments, which run on taxes collected from Karachi, had deprived Pakistan’s economic lifeline of all basic necessities.

The Incumbent ruling parties have become oppres­sive and strong due to constant silence of the people.

He said PSP had been working for the resolution of the people’s problems from day one and that was why those in the power corridors of Pakistan were getting weaker with each passing day and the PSP which not yet had representation in the parliament, provincial assemblies and even in the city govern­ment for the time being, was getting stronger. This is due to the God’s help. There is no success without struggle. PSP is the representative party of the peo­ple of Pakistan because we are not weeping over the problems like other traditional political parties but are proposing feasible solutions to all the woes of Pa­kistan. PSP is connecting people under one platform. PSP chief said Pakistan needed a new political and social agreement.

He said PSP had proposed solutions to all the most important issues, including electoral reforms, and only after implementation on our proposal, Pakistan could move in the right direction. He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a public coordination drive in district Malir, Ilyas Goth. Pres­ident Anis Kaim Khani and other central officials were also present on the occasion. He deplored that the ruling party which came to power with slogan of change, had miserably failed to pay head to the pub­lic plight, as the attention of the rulers was not on the problems but on their opponents. We hoped that the present rulers who came to the government with the promise of reforms would be better than its prede­cessors but ironically they had plunged the nation into a quagmire of despair in just two and a half year in the government.

He said that PSP had become the heartbeat of the people today from Karachi to Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). The nation is uniting under the banner of PSP.