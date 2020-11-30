Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should follow the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and avoid holding large public gatherings.

While talking to a private channel, he said if the opposition parties would hold political gatherings in different parts of the country including Multan then the COVID-19 cases would definitely rise there. The minister urged the PDM leadership to refrain from doing politics on coronavirus outbreak. He urged the people to adopt the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by maintaining social distance, wearing masks and gloves to contain and control the spreading of the pandemic. Asad Umar said he had fully followed the NCOC directions and instructions during public gatherings at Sukkur.