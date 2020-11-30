Share:

KASHMORE - Four people, including women and children, were killed as a truck carrying rice bags fell on a car on the Indus Highway near Kashmore on Sunday afternoon. According to Rescue 1122, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle’s speed after which it crashed onto the car. Four passengers in the car passed away on the spot. “The deceased were pulled out under the vehicles,” a rescue official said. Following the accident, a number of people gathered and started helping with the rescue operation. The police arrived at the scene as well.