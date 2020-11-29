Share:

MOUNT MAUNGANUI-Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway stitched the best T20I partnership for any wicket other than the first, setting up New Zealand’s stunning 72-run win in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui.

The fastest T20I ton by a New Zealand player, two catches and a brilliant run out from Glenn Phillips helped New Zealand seal a series win against West Indies on Sunday with one game to go. The hosts began the day well and were worked into a truly advantageous position in the last four overs of their innings when Phillips and Conway plundered 70 runs.

The onslaught took New Zealand to 238/3 in 20 overs, their third-highest total in the format. If the run-chase wasn’t hard enough already, the early wicket of Brandon King to a fine delivery from Kyle Jamieson followed by the run out of Andre Fletcher compounded West Indies’ woes. By the 10th over, New Zealand also had debutant Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran back in the hut, the former taken out by a brilliant catch from the centurion, Phillips. A late cameo from Kieron Pollard couldn’t soften the blow much as West Indies ended at 166/9 in 20 overs.

Earlier in the day, the visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first with Kieron Pollard citing the possibility of rain as a reason. Tim Seifert (18 off 13) was dismissed after a short cameo when he tried to be cheeky against Oshane Thomas. Martin Guptill (34 off 23) was also dismissed in the next over and West Indies appeared to have taken control of proceedings.

Conway and Phillips looked in good touch, however, taking time to get their eye in before lashing out. Both were on 15 at just over run-a-ball at the halfway stage of the innings before they started giving charge. Phillips hit a six and back-to-back fours off Keemo Paul’s second over to push New Zealand’s total over 100. Two overs later, he clubbed Fabian Allen for a hat-trick of sixes in a 24-run over and the team run-rate soared to over 10 runs per over.

The rain-break shortly after had no effect on the momentum Conway and Phillips had gathered. The two consolidated until the final four overs before the carnage unfolded, with 47 runs taken off the 17th and 18th over combined. Phillips raced to a 46-ball century, the fastest by a Kiwi in the format, and Devon Conway completed a maiden T20I fifty in the final frenzy. The total seemed well past West Indies’ reach after the early wickets lost New Zealand were able to ram home the advantage.

Scorecard

NEW ZEALAND:

M Guptill c Pooran b Allen 34

T Seifert b Thomas 18

D Conway not out 65

G Phillips c sub b Pollard 108

R Taylor not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb 4, nb 4, w 5) 13

TOTAL: (3 wkts, 20 overs) 238

BOWLING: SS Cottrell 4-0-39-0, KR Mayers 1-0-10-0, O Thomas 4-0-44-1, KMA Paul 4-0-64-0, FA Allen 3-0-35-1, KA Pollard 3-0-33-1, R Powell 1-0-9-0.

WEST INDIES:

ADS Fletcher run out 20

B King b Jamieson 0

S Hetmyer c Santner b Sodhi 25

K Mayers c Phillips b Neesham 20

N Pooran c & b Santner 7

K Pollard c Southee b Santner 28

R Powell b Ferguson 9

F Allen c Phillips b Southee 15

K Paul not out 26

S Cottrell c Seifert b Jamieson 1

O Thomas not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb 1, w 14) 15

TOTAL: (9 wkts, 20 overs) 166

BOWLING: TG Southee 4-0-49-1, KA Jamieson 4-0-15-2, LH Ferguson 4-0-22-1, MJ Santner 3-0-41-2, IS Sodhi 4-0-26-1, JDS Neesham 1-0-12-1.

TOSS: West Indies

UMPIRES: Chris Brown, Shaun Haig

TV UMPIRE: Wayne Knights

MATCH REFEREE: Jeff Crowe