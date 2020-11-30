Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has warned of a strong and severe second wave of Corona Pandemic in Punjab urging utmost caution till the introduction of new vaccine.

Speaking at a press confer­ence at the Chief Minister Sec­retariat on Sunday, the Health Minister said that cases that were reduced to less than 100 a day around mid Septem­ber, had now increased man­ifolds. She said 2,979 people had died due to COVID-19 so far in Punjab and in the last 24 hours, 19 people have lost their lives. Present on the oc­casion were Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Depart­ment Iqbal Ahmed, Addition­al Secretary Admin Primary & Secretary Healthcare De­partment Ms. Sara Rashid, Ms. Rubina Afzal from Directorate General Public Relations Pun­jab, senior officials and the media representatives.

The health minister said, “We have continuously asked people to follow SOPs in the last few months as the Coro­na Pandemic had not ended. Now we have seen a sudden rise in the number of cas­es. Patients with moderate to severe symptoms are admit­ted in hospitals only. Recent­ly, 997 people are admitted to hospitals out of whom 145 are on ventilators and 475 are on oxygenated beds while 16,204 patients are in quaran­tine/self-isolation. Healthcare staff is fighting on the front­line and as many as 2,638 health members got infected. The cities worst affected are Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. In Gujranwala the test to positiv­ity ratio has increased to 4 per cent. Around 25 days back, the positivity ratio in Multan reached 31 per cent and after a lot of hard work it was re­duced to 17 per cent and al­though it has been brought down to 12 per cent, it still re­mains highest in Punjab. The increase in positivity ratio is seriously alarming in Punjab. Similarly, in Multan out of all beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, 65 per cent are oc­cupied and 41 ventilators out of a total of 68 are currently in use.”

The health minister said that currently smart lock­downs were enforced in 2,030 localities of the province re­stricting movement of al­most 40,000 people. She said the reason for a strong sec­ond wave is utter disregard for SOPs by people. She add­ed that by the end of sum­mers, cases had come down significantly in the first wave due to which the government had opened up educational in­stitutions and businesses. She said now everyone was wor­ried and the government has placed restrictions on busi­ness and closed down educa­tional institutions.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said, “The government had sent facemasks and hand san­itizers in Gujranwala gather­ings which were turned down by opposition. Afterwards we saw the positivity ratio go­ing up in Gujranwala. All sta­tistics of the pandemic are shared with the public and if the cases continue to increase, we will have to enforce lock­downs. Our performance was acknowledged and appreciat­ed by UN and WHO experts. With the joint efforts of stake­holders, we were able to re­turn to normal life. Currently Peshawar is seeing a high Pos­itivity Ratio. Wherever there are huge public gatherings, the risk of surge multiplies. The Government’s first priori­ty is to mitigate risk to lives of people. To bring the economy on track, we will have to stop the spread of COVID-19. We closed education institutions with a heavy heart. The use of face masks can reduce the risk of spread of virus by 70 per cent. We have asked the oppo­sition that political activities and gatherings may continue in routine any time but cur­rently we are facing a crisis sit­uation and no one should play with the lives of people. The love of country must be be­yond your own interests and safety of people’s lives must be first priority. As a doctor and as Health Minister I am under great stress to control the Pan­demic. Opposition may start their activities once the Pan­demic is under control.”

Responding to queries of journalists, the Health Min­ister said that Punjab’s test­ing capacity was increased manifolds and 18 BSL-3 labs were added taking the cumu­lative capacity from 20 to 25 thousand. Nearly 10,000 Ox­ygenated beds, ventilators re­served for COVID-19 were in­creased to 2500 and 50 beds for Corona patients were in­creased in Multan.