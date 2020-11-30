LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has warned of a strong and severe second wave of Corona Pandemic in Punjab urging utmost caution till the introduction of new vaccine.
Speaking at a press conference at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Sunday, the Health Minister said that cases that were reduced to less than 100 a day around mid September, had now increased manifolds. She said 2,979 people had died due to COVID-19 so far in Punjab and in the last 24 hours, 19 people have lost their lives. Present on the occasion were Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Iqbal Ahmed, Additional Secretary Admin Primary & Secretary Healthcare Department Ms. Sara Rashid, Ms. Rubina Afzal from Directorate General Public Relations Punjab, senior officials and the media representatives.
The health minister said, “We have continuously asked people to follow SOPs in the last few months as the Corona Pandemic had not ended. Now we have seen a sudden rise in the number of cases. Patients with moderate to severe symptoms are admitted in hospitals only. Recently, 997 people are admitted to hospitals out of whom 145 are on ventilators and 475 are on oxygenated beds while 16,204 patients are in quarantine/self-isolation. Healthcare staff is fighting on the frontline and as many as 2,638 health members got infected. The cities worst affected are Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. In Gujranwala the test to positivity ratio has increased to 4 per cent. Around 25 days back, the positivity ratio in Multan reached 31 per cent and after a lot of hard work it was reduced to 17 per cent and although it has been brought down to 12 per cent, it still remains highest in Punjab. The increase in positivity ratio is seriously alarming in Punjab. Similarly, in Multan out of all beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, 65 per cent are occupied and 41 ventilators out of a total of 68 are currently in use.”
The health minister said that currently smart lockdowns were enforced in 2,030 localities of the province restricting movement of almost 40,000 people. She said the reason for a strong second wave is utter disregard for SOPs by people. She added that by the end of summers, cases had come down significantly in the first wave due to which the government had opened up educational institutions and businesses. She said now everyone was worried and the government has placed restrictions on business and closed down educational institutions.
Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said, “The government had sent facemasks and hand sanitizers in Gujranwala gatherings which were turned down by opposition. Afterwards we saw the positivity ratio going up in Gujranwala. All statistics of the pandemic are shared with the public and if the cases continue to increase, we will have to enforce lockdowns. Our performance was acknowledged and appreciated by UN and WHO experts. With the joint efforts of stakeholders, we were able to return to normal life. Currently Peshawar is seeing a high Positivity Ratio. Wherever there are huge public gatherings, the risk of surge multiplies. The Government’s first priority is to mitigate risk to lives of people. To bring the economy on track, we will have to stop the spread of COVID-19. We closed education institutions with a heavy heart. The use of face masks can reduce the risk of spread of virus by 70 per cent. We have asked the opposition that political activities and gatherings may continue in routine any time but currently we are facing a crisis situation and no one should play with the lives of people. The love of country must be beyond your own interests and safety of people’s lives must be first priority. As a doctor and as Health Minister I am under great stress to control the Pandemic. Opposition may start their activities once the Pandemic is under control.”
Responding to queries of journalists, the Health Minister said that Punjab’s testing capacity was increased manifolds and 18 BSL-3 labs were added taking the cumulative capacity from 20 to 25 thousand. Nearly 10,000 Oxygenated beds, ventilators reserved for COVID-19 were increased to 2500 and 50 beds for Corona patients were increased in Multan.